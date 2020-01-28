1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday around 8:04 a.m. at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Iona Road near Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police reports Karlynn Evens, 23, of Royse City, Texas, was westbound on Iona Road in a 2012 Ford Focus, and Melonie Fisher, 41, of Shelley, was eastbound on Yellowstone Highway in a 2019 Chevy Equinox.

According to ISP, Evens failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection, and Fisher impacted Evens' driver's side. The Ford came to rest in the center turn lane, and the Chevy came to rest in the westbound left lane.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

A ground ambulance transported Evens to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The lanes of travel were partially blocked for approximately one hour and twenty minutes.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.