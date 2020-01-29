Idaho Falls man arrested for domestic violence

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An alert Idaho Falls patrolman rescued a woman from a potentially dangerous situation early Saturday morning.

Police received a domestic battery call at around 3 a.m. from a frightened woman, but the call was disconnected before the dispatcher could gather any information from the caller.

An officer responding to the area saw a pickup passing by. He saw a woman in the passenger seat mouth what appeared to be "Help Me" to the officer. He turned around and pulled over the vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and South Rollandet.

The officer approached the truck and saw that the woman's face was covered in blood. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Eric Jones, was ordered to leave the vehicle. After making an aggressive move towards the patrolman, the officer handcuffed Jones and noticed his knuckles were bloody and that he had blood spattered on his jeans.

When additional officers arrived, the woman told police Jones had threatened to kill her and had struck her in the face. She said she grabbed a phone and rolled out of a moving vehicle to call police. She claimed Jones drove the truck towards her and forced her back into the vehicle.

When asked for his version of events, police said Jones began banging his head against the patrol car windows.

Jones was arrested for felony domestic battery with traumatic injury and removal or obstruction of a telephone.