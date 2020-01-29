Idaho Falls Police offer emergency calling advice

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In the wake of recent domestic violence calls, Idaho Falls Police advise there are numerous ways to reach the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center.

The emergency number, 911, is always the best way to quickly share information with dispatch and quickly request law enforcement, fire or emergency medical service.

But, police point out, if you cannot speak freely during those calls, you can call and leave the line open. Emergency Communications officers will stay on the line and listen to whatever the caller can say. In the meantime, they can send emergency responders to your location.

Callers may also Text 911. Idaho Falls/Bonneville County and several other local agencies, are now equipped with text ability. If you can't place a call, you can text your message to 911 and they will be able to respond and converse with you in that way. In areas that aren't equipped with Text 911 capability, those who attempt to text will receive a message from their cell provider stating that service is not available.

Cell phones without service or phones that do not have a contract with a cell carrier, but that still have a working signal, should still be able to call 911.

For non-emergencies, call 208-529-1211.