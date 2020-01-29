Utility customers subject of scam

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Numerous Idaho Falls Power residential and commercial customers are being targeted by an automated phone scam. Most of the calls Wednesday were focused on commercial customers.

According to the utility, customers receive calls stating their power will be shut off within 30 minutes if they don't make a payment immediately.

Idaho Falls Power says the calls are not coming from the utility or the city of Idaho Falls utility office.

IFP offered several tips to avoid becoming a victim:

• If the caller is demanding immediate payment or for you to buy a prepaid credit card to make a payment, it's a scam.

• If the caller says payment must be taken over the phone, it's a scam.

• If the caller cannot offer payment options, it's a scam.

• If you are unsure about whether you owe money to the City of Idaho Falls for utilities, hang up and call the utilities office at (208) 612-8280 or (208) 612-8144 to verify.

• Be cautious about providing any personal or financial information over the phone if you have not solicited the phone call.