START sets routing plan meetings

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-START Bus plans several open house events and presentations to preview new route alternatives. START, which provides commuter service to Jackson Hole, Teton Village, Teton Valley, and Star Valley has outlined the proposals under its 2020-2025 Bus Route Plan.

"This is much more than changing bus routes," said Darren Brugmann, START Bus Director. "This is about re-imagining what mobility means for our community and getting people to places they want to go."

The open houses will be held:

Tuesday, February 4 from 8:30am until 10:30am at the Teton Village Association Office located at 7020 North Rachel Way in Teton Village.

Tuesday, February 4 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm in the START Bus Facility Lobby located at 55 Karns Meadow Drive in Jackson.

Tuesday, February 4 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Jackson Town Hall in the Town Council Chambers located at 150 E. Pearl Avenue in Jackson.

Wednesday, February 5 from 10:00am until 12:00pm in the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center Lobby located at 155 E. Gill Avenue in Jackson.

Thursday, February 6 from 8:30am – 10:30am at St. John's Health in the entrance lobby by the hospital café. St. John's Health is located at 625 E. Broadway Avenue in Jackson.

You can view the proposed routing plans here.