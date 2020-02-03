Super Bowl party with a purpose

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- The Super Bowl is as known for parties as it is for football. One group in Idaho Falls is using the big game to donate some big funds to local charities.

Each year, the Fraternal Order of Eagles hosts a Super Bowl party. They gather food at a potluck and charge a small fee per plate. All of the money raised is donated to charity. Building Hope Today, a group that helps children who are victims of sexual abuse, will benefit this year. Worldwide, the organization gives millions back to their communities.

When the game ends the group continues donating year round with events. They pick a different charity each month and all the money raised goes to them. The Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles has given back hundreds of thousands of dollars.