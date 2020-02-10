Quebec musher winds 2nd straight Wyoming-Idaho dog sled race

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Anny Malo of Quebec, Canada won the Pedigree Stage Stop Race for the second straight year on Saturday.

Malo won six of the seven stages of the 25th annual sled dog race through Wyoming and Idaho, including the final stage that ended Saturday at Lower Slide Lake northeast of Jackson, the Jackson Hole Daily reported. Nearing the mid-point turnaround for the final stage, strong winds and spitting snow made it nearly impossible for mushers to see their dogs, forcing them to slow down.

"I was really focused on the trail and to make sure I didn't go out of the trail," Malo said. "I think that would have been the only thing that maybe could have been a mistake for me.

Malo earned $10,000 for her victory, with a cumulative time of 15 hours, 55 minutes and 11 seconds. Lina Streeper of British Columbia, Canada finished second and Alix Crittenden of Bondurant, Wyoming finished third.

Eight-dog teams were discontinued for this year's race and featured only traditional 10-dog teams.