Putt-Putt tournament sends golfers around Pocatello for a good cause

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bannock Civitan Putt-Putt Tournament sent 82 teams of golfers to more than 20 bars Saturday as part of the annual fundraiser.

"This is our largest one day fundraiser of the year," April Hansen, co-chair of the event, said.

Hansen said the 18-hole event brings in more than $20,000.

"And it goes back into the community by the SEICCA Christmas party we have for the underprivileged children at SEICCA, at Christmas time," she said. "We also do a snowmobile party."

Saturday marked the event’s 32nd year and Hansen said the thing that’s kept it going is the generosity of the community.

"They like to give back to the community, they all know where this money goes, they all see it," she explained. "It all stays right here and they like to see that."

The drinks and the golf are enough to bring in some participants, but there's one reason everyone putts.

"To donate to the Civitan," Dennie Hamann, putting at Tough Guy Lanes, said. "That’s the main thing that we did, but having fun, having fun is what it’s about."

Hansen expressed her thanks to the businesses who help host the event. She said it wouldn't be possible without them.