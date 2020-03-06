Missing diary from 1956 returned to its original owner

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Goodwill stores have been known to hold hidden gems, even in the Gem State.

Inside a box purchased by Francis Vaux at the Goodwill in Pocatello was another box. Though she purchased it nearly six months ago, Vaux only recently opened it.

"A couple weeks ago, I was going through it and there was another box inside and I opened it up and it was a diary from 1956," she said.

With the original owner's name right on the front and pictures of her inside, Vaux said her first thought was to try and find her.

Through a Facebook post, Vaux was able to reach friends of the diary's owner and connect them. When Vaux went to return the items, the owner said she hadn't even realized the diary was missing.

"She thought she still had it in a desk, but I guess some of her kids were helping her clean up and it somehow got to the Goodwill. She was really, really happy," Vaux said. "She almost started crying."

The woman, who asked not to be identified, told Vaux that she plans to reread the diary.

The experience has created a bond between the two. Vaux said they exchanged phone numbers and addresses, planning to check in on each other.