Grace Lutheran packs 40k meals in record time

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Grace Lutheran High School set aside two hours on both Friday and Saturday to pack 40,000 meals for the Idaho Foodbank.

By 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, the gym at Grace Lutheran was already being cleaned up. The group had managed to finish the task much faster than anticipated.

"I think we had about 250 people out here between the two days and they packed all 40,000 meals in less than two hours combined in both days," Ryan Strehlow, director of Christian education, said. "Just lots of energy and lots of desire, I think, to serve and reach out to people."

The Meals of Hope event is the first the school has hosted. Strehlow said the reception has been overwhelmingly positive and that they plan to look into making the event annual.