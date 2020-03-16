$1.3 million approved to assist state workforce

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Legislature's Joint Finance Appropriations Committee has approved the Governor's request to allocate an additional $1.3 million for essential government services as a result of COVID-19.

"We want to ensure that the state will be able to essential services while allowing our State of Idaho workforce as much flexibility as possible to make the right choices for themselves and their family members and prevent the spread of coronavirus," Governor Little said. "The additional funds expand opportunities for employees to work remotely when necessary while continuing to deliver essential services to the citizens of Idaho."

$800,000 is set aside to ensure state workers can work from home. The money will be used to purchase additional bandwidth capacity.

Another $500,000 will help employees with advanced sick leave and paid administrative leave.

The funding is on top of $2 million approved earlier this month. An emergency order signed last week will open up access to more resources to fight coronavirus.

As of Monday, the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories has tested 234 people. Thee are 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho.