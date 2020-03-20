Skip to Content
Governor Little and state health director address COVID-19 concerns

Governor Brad Little and Dave Jeppesen
News anchor Todd Kunz talks with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Dave Jeppesen, Idaho Director of Health and Welfare about the current COVID-19 assessment in the state.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) - Idaho Governor Brad Little and Dave Jeppesen, the Director of Health and Welfare stopped in Idaho Falls Friday to visit with news anchor Todd Kunz about the current COVID-19 assessment in the state.

They focused on the current situation in the state with closures and recent isolation order in Blaine County. As of Friday, Blaine County had the most confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Kunz asked Jeppesen what would be the trigger for an isolation order of this nature to be issued in other counties. Jeppesen replied that the key is avoiding community spread.

The overall goal of self-isolation is to lower the steepness of the curve and not overwhelm the healthcare system and supplies.

