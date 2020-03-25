Pine Creek Bridge construction to begin

News

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Work begins Wednesday on construction of the Pine Creek Bridge on Idaho Highway 31 near Swan Valley. It is expected to be complete by late fall.

ITD Project Manager Eli Robinson said the work will improve and extend the lifespan of the bridge.

"This bridge rehabilitation will entail replacing the bridge expansion joints, re-surfacing of the bridge deck, repairing the storm water drains, improving the erosion control on the bridge embankment, replacing the guardrail at the approaches, improving the bridge approaches and finishing with new pavement," said Robinson.

