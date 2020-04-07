Old West Days set aside for the year

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that the traditional Old West Days has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety measures covering large public gatherings.

Two of the main attractions of the event, the Million Dollar Music Fest and the Elk Fest Antler Auction will be postponed to dates that will be announced later in the year.

The Jackson Hole Chamber said the cancellation of the festival was the right decision in support of its commitment to the community's health and safety. According to Chamber officials, "The "Old West" looks forward to welcoming visitors and proudly displaying its character when it's safe to do so again."