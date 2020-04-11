Sign business hosts drive-by Easter egg hunt

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - When it became evident that a traditional Easter celebration wasn't going to be possible this year, a Pocatello sign business had an idea.

MODERNSigns+ organized a drive-by Easter egg hunt around Pocatello and Chubbuck on Saturday.

Featuring more than 20 local businesses, the event gave the community an opportunity to get out of the house and celebrate the holiday safely.

"Since we can’t do egg hunts with all the kids, we wanted to make sure that we could do something for the community to get some businesses involved, get people out in their cars - in the safety of their cars - so that they can just go to these businesses, like scavenger hunt style and just have a lot of fun as a family," Gina Underwood, a marketer for MODERNSigns+, said.

On Saturday morning, the crew posted eggs and clues outside of the participating businesses. The event was then separated into two sessions: one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The event began when the first clue was posted on Facebook. Each round tested participants' knowledge of the town and their riddle-solving abilities.

"We tried to be pretty craft with our clues and keep it super fun, yet not have them lost," Underwood explained. "Some are more specific than others to help them out a little bit, but we wanted to have a little fun with it, make people think."

In drive-by style, participants stayed in their cars and snapped pictures of each location, texting their finds to a designated phone number for a chance to win prizes.

"We have some cash prizes, we some amazing baskets that some people have thrown together. I would love to mention some of the businesses, but that would be giving away all of the hints and clues," Underwood joked.

The first round ended at the Pocatello Greenhouse, where the Easter Bunny was waiting to jump and dance for all those who made it.