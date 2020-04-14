Skip to Content
Chubbuck food pantry collecting donations

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Food pantries are running thin on food supplies because of the suddenly high demand for help.

The Gate City Christian Church's food pantry serves emergency food supplies to people in the Chubbuck area. Recently, they've served three times as many people as their normal average, according to Mackenzie Gorham, an organizer.

To fill the gap, the pantry partnered with the City of Chubbuck and local businesses to collect donations.

The city provided clean trash bins for businesses to place outside their location with signs asking for non-perishable donations.

Donations can be made at the following locations, or cash donations can be accepted here.

  • Citizens Community Bank (850 W Quinn)
  • HomeSmart Real Estate Office (190 W Burnside Ave. Suite E)
  • Stuart's Media Group (770 E Chubbuck Road)
  • Physicians Immediate Care Center (134 W Chubbuck Road)
  • Gate City Christian Church (202 W. Siphon Road)

***UPDATE*** We’ve been informed the food pantry served 3x as many people as their normal average last week and they...

Posted by Chubbuck Neighborhood Action Committee on Friday, April 10, 2020
Emma Iannacone

Emma is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

