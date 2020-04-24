Community Foundation awards third round of grants

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Community Foundation has announced its third round of COVID-19 response and recovery fund grants.

The agency and its partners approved $825,000 for organizations across the state.

Among those awarded in eastern Idaho:

Center for Hope – $1,000 to purchase technology needed to resume support groups via Zoom. Mission statement: The Center for HOPE provides opportunities for education, socialization, and participation in activities that support wellness and recovery from behavioral health challenges, including mental health and substance use.

Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership – $15,000 for food, cleaning supplies and diapers to be distributed by food pantries in Challis, Salmon, Rexburg and at the Haven Shelter, as well as help with rental payments, gas vouchers, prescription assistance, and other needs. Mission statement: Help and empower at-risk individuals and families meet their basic needs and increase their independence through support and education.

Lemhi County Crisis Intervention (Mahoney House) – $7,800 to provide extended emergency shelter, personal and household items, food and utilities to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and/or stalking. Mission statement: To stop, prevent and heal the effects of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence in Lemhi and Custer counties.

Pocatello Free Clinic – $8,300 to meet increased needs for telehealth services and COVID-19 testing among low-income, medically underserved individuals in southeast Idaho. Mission statement: To provide quality health care and promote the health and well-being of our community through disease prevention, continuity of care and education.

The Salvation Army Idaho Falls Corp – $5,000 to offer financial aid to those who need help with rent, utilities, food and other essentials.

One organization received a grant for its statewide efforts:

Community Council of Idaho – $25,000 for rental or mortgage assistance, food boxes for individuals and families and employment assistance for those who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. CC Idaho is the largest nonprofit serving Latinos in Idaho. Mission statement: To strengthen families in our communities by offering opportunities in education, health, housing, employment and legal services.

The primary support of the foundation comes from Micron, MJ Murdock Charitable Trust, Wells Fargo Foundation, and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.