Chubbuck to annex 87 acre farm for Northside Crossing

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Chubbuck is getting a little bigger on Wednesday evening.

A public hearing is scheduled for the May 6 City Council meeting regarding the annexation of 87 acres of farmland. The land is the final annexation planned for the Northside Crossing development, which is 215 acres.

The portion up for discussion has always been part of the plan for the Northside Crossing.

"When the plan was approved, this entire 80 acres was shown as 'future.' It could still have been developed if something fell through, but we always anticipated it would be part of it," said Don Matson, the city planning manager.

