Victor cancels 4th of July activities

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The city of Victor has formally canceled this year’s 4th of July events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Given the event size, density of the crowd, and having no effective way to reduce attendance, the Victor City Council determined it could not safely allow the events.



Mayor Will Frohlich called it a difficult decision.



“The draw of Victor’s 4th of July celebration is one of the largest in the valley each year. Sadly, that makes the risk of community transmission too high. Already, we look forward to next year’s 4th of July. If we remain strong and united, act responsibly, we will continue to beat this virus and get back to a sense of normalcy.”



Scheduled events included a fun run, flag ceremony, community breakfast and lunch, craft fair, and parade. The events are hosted by the city and local non-profits and generally draw thousands of people.