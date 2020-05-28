WYDOT orders Snake River Bridge weight limits

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-New weight limits have been ordered for the Snake River Bridge on Wyoming Highway 22 near the intersection of Wyoming 390.



The Wyoming Department of Transportation took the action after a recent safety inspection showed additional signs of deterioration. The limits will remain in effect to protect the bridge until it can be replaced.



The bridge is currently in planning phases of construction and is set for replacement starting in spring of 2023.



Semi-trailer and truck/trailer combinations will be limited to 36 tons, or 72,000 pounds. Drivers are advised that Teton Pass (Wyoming 22) is restricted to vehicles weighing less than 60,000 gross vehicle weight.



In addition:



For single unit trucks with 2-3 axles, loads will be restricted to 20 tons, or 40,000 lbs.

For single unit trucks with 4-5 axles, loads will be restricted to 25 tons, or 50,000 lbs.

For single unit trucks with 6 or more axles, loads will be restricted to 31 tons, or 62,000 lbs.

Bridges are inspected every two years, to make sure they are in working condition and note any potential repairs. Data collected during inspections are used in WYDOT”s bridge management system to help prioritize work across the state.