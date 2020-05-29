Unofficial graduation draws hundreds to Portneuf Wellness Complex

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Students and parents gathered at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Friday to celebrate graduating seniors. Graduates walked down a flagged path near the soccer fields ending at an arch near the pavilion.

Bannock county commissioners strongly opposed the event and urged organizers to reconsider.

However, many Highland High School parents were not satisfied with the “drive-through” graduation organized by District 25.

With more than 700 students graduating, parents felt it would turn into a quote "traffic jam" near the high school and not serve as a proper ceremony.

Once the word got out about Highland's unofficial graduation, other high schools in Pocatello followed suit. Century and Pocatello high school organized ceremonies of their own outside of District 25's sanctioned graduations.

Regardless of the lard turnout, the event was strongly opposed by the health district officials as it directly defies Gov. Little’s Rebound Idaho plan.

The health district says “we are nowhere close to being out of the woods,” and they are strongly encouraging social distancing along with face-coverings out in public.