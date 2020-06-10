Community Foundation grants awarded

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Community Foundation has announced the award of several grants intended to improve landscaping, beautification, and public recreation in southeast Idaho.



The 10 grant requests are funding through the Ifft Foundation and total $77,000.

They include:



City of Aberdeen (Bingham County) – $5,000 to purchase two flagpoles, flowers and a bench, honoring veterans and other public servants from Aberdeen.

City of Malad (Oneida County) – $4,500 to remove the existing horseshoe pits in Malad City Park and build new, modern ones along with benches for observers and players at the horseshoe pits.

City of Pocatello (Bannock County) – $10,000 to enhance and light a pathway.

City of Pocatello - Parks and Recreation Department and Portneuf Valley Pride (Bannock County) – $20,000 to complete beautification of a traffic island at the intersection of Garret Way, North Main Extension and Hawthorne Road.

City of Soda Springs Public Library (Caribou County) – $10,000 to beautify the exterior of the library and replace a memorial bench.

Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho (Bannock County) – $10,000 to provide a trauma-informed and comfortable outdoor play therapy and counseling space for people who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking.

Health West, Inc. (Bannock County) – $10,000 to complete the landscape design for the exterior of the newly remodeled American Falls Clinic.

North Gem Education Foundation (Caribou County) – $2,858 to provide improvements inside and outside North Gem School that will support good mental health, pleasurable surroundings and provide a positive environment for students to gather outside of classes.

Pocatello Art Center (Bannock County) – $5,000 to create a lighted garden patio space to beautify the area behind the Art Center.

The Community Foundation partners with regional leaders, nonprofits, and educational institutions.



The Ifft Foundation was founded by Nick Ifft, publisher of the Idaho State Journal from 1966 until 1984. He and his wife, Sara, moved their family foundation to the Community Foundation in 2001. Since then, it has funded more than $2 million in southeast Idaho projects. Nick died in 2003 and Sara died in 2017.