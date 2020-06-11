Controlled burn planned on Bone Road Thursday

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Fire Department plans a controlled burn near the Bone Road and Lincoln Road intersection Thursday.



It is part of a wildfire prevention measure aimed at reducing fuels, like sage brush and tumbleweed, that have begun to build up along the fence line. It is a combined effort in cooperation with the Bonneville County Fire Protection District #1 and the Henry’s Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association.



The controlled burn will affect the intersection of the roads, one mile south to 9th South. Road signs will be posted marking the area of the burn.



It was expected to begin around 10 a.m. and conclude by around 4 p.m. Thursday.