Increased rain and vegetation pose a threat for wildfires

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Consistent rain across southeast Idaho is sprouting an increased risk to our fire season. With all the rain and sunlight comes more vegetation throughout our region. That vegetation will eventually dry out creating perfect fodder to fuel wildfires.

The fire season usually begins in June and goes through October. The Bureau of Land Management is expecting moderate fire activity this year, but they are closely monitoring areas that are more vulnerable.

“looking at this rain sun back and forth can create great growing conditions for our grassland,” fire information and prevention specialist, Kelsey Griffee said. “Grass is definitely one of the easiest things to ignite and that’s what we see with a lot of our large fires happening in east Idaho.”