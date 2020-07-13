12-year-old rescued after 4-wheeler accident

News

HEISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Multiple emergency agencies worked together to rescue a 12-year-old boy in the Heise back country Sunday.



The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was operating a four-wheeler in a remote area off the Red Butte Road when the machine went off the road and down into a ravine.



Madison, Jefferson, and Bonneville County rescue teams were dispatched, along with an Air Idaho Rescue helicopter. Officers were able to belay down into the ravine and rescue the boy.



He was not seriously injured.