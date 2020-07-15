Man arrested peeping into windows

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Utah man was arrested last Friday in the 700 block of Northeast Bonneville Street after a resident saw a man creeping around the yard with a flashlight. Idaho Falls Police reported Tuesday night, the caller said the man was looking into the windows of homes last Friday.



Responding officers found Gregory Harris rustling around the bushes at a neighbor’s house. Harris tried to run away, but he was eventually taken into custody after a brief struggle.



Harris claimed to be someone else, but was ultimately arrested on an outstanding felony parole violation warrant in Utah, resisting and obstructing, and providing false information to an officer.