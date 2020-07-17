Most East Idaho Fair activities canceled

News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Eastern Idaho State Fair has announced the event is canceling the majority of activities and entertainment at this year’s event.



The Fair said public safety was its number one concern and felt it could not meet the narrow requirements outlined by public health officials.



The 4H Livestock competition and sale and two nights of Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo will continue with reduced venue capacity.

