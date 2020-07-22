News

OLD FAITHFUL (KIFI/KIDK) - Yellowstone National Park said to expect detours and delays at Old Faithful until further notice.

Traffic is being routed around the Old Faithful Overpass Bridge due to safety concerns.

Currently, the National Park Service is evaluating the condition of the bridge.

You can still access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, the clinic and gas station.

If you are not traveling directly to Old Faithful, consider alternate routes due to delays throughout the area.

You can find current road status on the park website and by calling (307) 344-2117.

To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Visit Road Construction for details about 2020 road construction projects.