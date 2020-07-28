No one hurt after camper flips over

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State Police say no one was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 15 Tuesday that blocked the northbound lanes for two hours.



ISP was called to mile marker 53, south of Inkom, at 6:23 p.m.



According to reports, Mark W. Romriell, 58, of Pocatello, was driving northbound in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a 2018 Palamino Camping Trailer.



The trailer fishtailed, jackknifed, and overturned. The crash blocked the northbound right lane of traffic.



Both Romriell and his passenger, Earline Romriell, 63, were wearing seat belts.