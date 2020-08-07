Munger Mountain construction planned

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Department of Transportation contract crews will begin work Monday to address movement in a slope near the Munger Mountain landslide.



The work is expected to include a closure of the Game Creek pathway.



Traffic control will be in place to take the highway from 5 lanes to three lanes, consolidating one travel lane in each direction and one turn lane.



“This is for safety for loading trucks and getting them turned around,” said WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond.



The repair work will focus on the slope south of the Munger Mountain landslide. Crews have found seeping water and unstable material there.

