CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Chubbuck man was arrested at around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday after allegedly attempting to rob an acquaintance in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Yellowstone.



Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson said Sean Mathis, 35, was arrested for felony robbery and three outstanding warrants.



According to a victim, Mathis threatened him with a weapon, although no one saw it.