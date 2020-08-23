Fire in Yellowstone NP shuts down main road and several trails

News

(KIFI/KIDK) A lightning-ignited wildfire was reported on Saturday afternoon near Old Faithful.

The National Park Service reports, the fire was estimated at 300 acres and not burning towards Old Faithful. Currently, staff are implementing protection measures for the Old Faithful area in the event the fire moves in that direction.

Visitors can only access Old Faithful from the north. The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb is closed temporarily due to smoke from the Lone Star Fire. (Note that the original closure was between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb. The updated closure now extends north from Kepler Cascades to Old Faithful.) Visitors can only access Old Faithful from the north.

Additional backcountry campsite and trail closures around Shoshone Lake and Lone Star Geyser are in effect.

Additional resources will arrive Monday, August 24, to assist with the fire.