News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The night cap of the Rocky Mountain Rumble provided a statement to the rest of East Idaho.

Pocatello used five turnovers to beat Madison, 23-20 at Bobcat Stadium.

The 4A Indians gained significant MaxPreps rankings by defeating the 5A Bobcats.

Pocatello travels to Twin Falls next Friday while Madison hosts Sky View from Utah.