Volunteers clean Portneuf River in Pocatello

Members of the Pocatello community came together for a cleanup of the Portneuf River on August 29.

The volunteers met at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead and split up into groups from from Raymond Park to the J.R. Simplot plant. They hoped to transform the river's look and reputation in the community.

“Cleaning up the Portneuf River so we can use it for floating and other activities is really, really valuable," said Dr. Ronald Solbring, MD. "I have floated one time the upper portion of the Portneuf from Black Rock down to Centennial Park, and it was just great fun to be out on the river.”

The volunteers spent their time picking up trash in the river and alongside the road. The turnout encouraged the people in attendance as well.

The cleanup gives the people of Pocatello a chance to enhance a resource they might have not used otherwise.

"I've been here for over 27 years and back then, I don't think anybody would have thought of floating in the portneuf on this section," Dr. Solbring said. "Everybody went up to Lava Hot Springs to float that section, and I don't think anybody ever thought of floating here. Having an opportunity to float in a river or this close to town, I think it's just great fun and an opportunity for the community to show itself a little better.”

The annual event is a shared effort between the City of Pocatello, Idaho State University’s Stream Ecology Center, Portneuf Watershed Partnership, and Portneuf Valley Partners.