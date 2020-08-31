Byrne named IDEQ Director

News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Governor Brad Little has appointed longtime department employee Jess Byrne as director of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.



Byrne served as deputy director of the agency since 2012 and has twice served as interim director. He graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1999 and received a Master of Public Administration from BSU in 2004.



“Jess is committed to the vision of ensuring Idaho’s environment enhances healthy living and supports thriving communities,” Governor Little said. “His years of experience as deputy director make him uniquely capable to serve in this important position.”

Byrne will replace DEQ Director John Tippets, who was appointed to the position in July 2015 and retired this July.