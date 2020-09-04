Powerlifters break records in Idaho Falls

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The 2020 AWPC-WPC World Cup even in Idaho Falls is drawing powerlifters from around the region to Idaho Falls. Many competitors are breaking records as the weekend progresses.

Powerlifters participate in three lifts: Squats, benchpress and the dead-lift. Fourteen of the competitors have broken world records so far, with a final event yet scheduled for Saturday.

One family of competitors have placed special focus on preparing for the event during the past few months. "We train in our garage," says Victoria Byrd of Pocatello, "we've got a pretty good setup, which has been really convenient with gyms and things being shut down because of coronavirus."

Byrd's son, Jase is one of the youngest competitors to break a world record this weekend, as a member of the 13 to 15 age bracket.

The powerlifting event takes place on an annual basis, but was not widely publicized this year in an effort to curb the crowd size over COVID-19 concerns.