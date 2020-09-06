Lone Star fire still active in Yellowstone

News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK)-The Lone Star fire is still actively burning in Yellowstone National Park.

The lightning caused fire was mapped at 1,220 acres about 3 miles south of the developed Old Faithful area and 23 miles southeast of West Yellowstone, Montana Saturday night.

52 firefighters are assigned to the fire, primarily working to protect structures in the Old Faithful area.

A Red Flag warning for heat and wind was forecast Sunday.