Fill the Boot campaign underway

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The International Association of Firefighters in Idaho Falls is collecting money as part of its “Fill the Boot” campaign.



The Association of Firefighters has collected money to fight muscular dystrophy for the past 66 years.



Usually, they collect money in firefighter boots at busy intersections. But that has become impossible in this year of social distancing.



“Last year, we raised a record breaking $32,845 for the MDA,” says Jimmie Hitch, Idaho Falls MDA Coordinator. “This year’s fundraiser is going to look a little different, but we’re confident the generous and supportive people of Idaho Falls will rally around the cause once again. We are excited to try out some new and creative ways to collect donations. Thank you for continuing to help with these efforts," adds Hitch.

So far this year, the campaign has raised $1,500.



The fundraising campaign, which provides services for people living in the community with neuromuscular diseases, will continue through September 10.

You can make a donation here.