News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The following schools/districts are closed due to weather and power outages.

BINGHAM ACADEMY

BLACKFOOT CHARTER COMMUNITY LEARNING CENTER

BLACKFOOT SCHOOL DISTRICT

CHIEF TAHGEE ELEMENTARY ACADEMY IN FORT HALL

SNAKE RIVER SCHOOL DISTRICT

MIDWAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL will have a 2-hour delay start time