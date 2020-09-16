Board of Trustees vote to change Pocatello mascot

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Another school in Idaho is transitioning from a Native American nickname.

At Tuesday's Pocatello/Cubbuck School District meeting, the board voted 4-1 in favor of changing the name of the Pocatello High School mascot.

The board decided that Pocatello will remain as the Indians for the duration of the academic year. The removal of the mascot will be effective June 1, 2021.

"I really appreciated that tonight we can work together now." Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Chairman Devon Boyer said. "That's that step forward and we can educate each other and move forward in a good way and in a good manner."

Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Public Affairs Manager Randy'L Teton hopes the decision leaves a positive impact on the students in the community.

"We are all for working together with the city of Pocatello and with the school district to make it a better, safer place for our kids," Shoshone-Bannock Tribe Public Affairs Manager Randy'L Teton said. "And I think that the decision made tonight by the school board is definitely a good positive step towards making these necessary changes."

The meeting included testimonies from people that were both for and against the removal of the mascot. Both students and faculty, including Head Football Coach Dave Spillett were in favor of the move.

The Board will have more than eight months to decide on the school's next mascot.