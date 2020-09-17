Resort expansion plan open for public input

News

TARGHEE NATIONAL FOREST, Wyo (KIFI/KIDK) - The National Forest Service is accepting public commentary on proposed plans to expand the Grand Targhee Ski Resort.

Though the Forest Service has accepted the resort's master plan, public input factored into Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) could alter finalized plans for development.

Rather than taking a vote for or against the expansion, Forest Service officials are seeking constructive input. "We're looking for comments that are something we would have to analyze," says District Ranger Jay Pence. He says constructive concerns might include worries over light pollution, or specific animal habitat issues. Pence encourages citizens to raise any concerns that the forest service might have missed.

EIS commentary will be accepted through October 12. The expansion plan details, as well as commentary links can be found here.

Comments can also be submitted through mail to Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger, P.O. Box777, Driggs, ID 83422.

One community resource is also offering to help members of the public to draft effective input. Valley Advocates for Responsible Development is a non-profit which is educating the public, and aiding community members in addressing their concerns regardless of their stance for or against the resort expansion proposal.