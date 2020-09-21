Salmon-Challis Forest reports 3 active fires

News

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Salmon-Challis National Forest is managing three active fires Monday.



The Haynes fire started Sunday about 15 miles southeast of Salmon on the Leadore Ranger District. Four firefighters are watching that fire, which was estimated at a quarter-acre and burning in grass and timber.



The Trap Fire was estimated at 2,211 acres and burning in lodgepole pine and grass, about 9 miles northwest of Stanley. It was 25% contained Monday.



The Forge fire has been burning since August 26, about 7 miles southwest of the Yellowjacket Guard Station in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Due to the rugged terrain, firefighters have not been able to directly engage it. The fire is being monitored by the Middle Fork Peak Lookout.



The Muldoon fire, which started August 16, is 100% contained. It was estimated at 374 acres last week.

Stage One fire restrictions have been ordered for the Salmon-Challis Forest. A weak storm system is forecast to arrive in the area Tuesday and bring breezy conditions.