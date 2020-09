News

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Authorities in Fremont County are investigating an incident involving a small plane at the Island Park Airport.



Idaho State Police said two people were on a small plane flying out of West Yellowstone. They tried to land in Island Park, but were blown off the runway by crosswinds.



The plane went through a fence. The occupants are okay and ISP said the plane had just minor damage.