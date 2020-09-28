Community walk to end Alzheimer’s

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Our traditional "Walk to end Alzheimer's'" event in Idaho Falls took a different path than years past.

For the past five years, hundreds of locals would come out for the annual walk to end Alzheimer's at Snake River Landing.

This year is a little different.

OneSource Home Health & Hospice employees and families took part in the walk.

"Mostly to bring awareness and trying to support the Alzheimer's association since we couldn't gather it Snake River Landing we decided just to gather as a small group here," said Nicole Finlayson Executive Assistant.

This year local businesses in Idaho Falls held their own private walk around their place of work to prevent large crowds of people in one location.

"We all have families who have experienced this illness and I personally have been affected by it in my family. We've been doing this for years it's just so important to the community get involved with this cause," said Ryan Rick community liaison.

Even though they can't participate in the same way as last year they say it's still important to do what it takes to raise funds for alzheimer's research.

"Each facility has seen a huge impact on their patients and their family members. I've seen a lot of difference in people that have their memory a little bit longer than what they're expected to," said Julie Buttars Marketing director.

Community members hope to help the memories of our loved ones last a lifetime.

According to the Alzheimer's association in Idaho alone, there are 28,000 people with Alzheimer's and it is expected to grow over 30% in the next 2 to 3 years.