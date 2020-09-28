Snake River Bridge repairs start tonight

News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Repairs to the Snake River Bridge near Wilson will begin Monday night.

The bridge was restricted to modified load restrictions for trucks after a safety inspection earlier this year. The new roadwork is expected to allow the bridge to return to unrestricted condition until it is completely replaced in 2023.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Reiman Corp. will be working on the bridge between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. for about a week. Travelers can expect flagger-controlled traffic delays between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night and temporary signals from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.



The Snake River Bridge and the Wyoming 390 intersection are currently in planning phases in preparation for the reconstruction project starting in 2023.

