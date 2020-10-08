Old Town rebrands to Historic Downtown Pocatello

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - When referencing downtown Pocatello, you may be calling the town by a different moniker.

Previously branded as Old Town Pocatello, the city's downtown area will be known going forward as Historic Downtown Pocatello.

The rebranding was supposed to take place earlier this year, but due to the pandemic, the organization waited until October to allow business and downtown events to help spread the word about the name change.

You can check out their website historicdowntownpocatello.com for more information about the rebranding and the upcoming events going on in the downtown area.