Senator Risch stops in Pocatello on Tuesday

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello got a visit Tuesday from one of Idaho's most prominent politicians.

Current Republican U.S. Senator Jim Risch toured the Gate City and visited many groups responsible with the progress made in the community.

He met with Bannock County commissioners, the Pocatello Rotary Club, the Idaho State School of Business, before finishing his trip at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial.

"I come home every weekend," Sen. Risch said. "I'm in Idaho every weekend and when we're here on breaks like I am now. Each of my offices wants me there a full week whenever I'm here, which can't happen, but I do spend as much time as I can."

Sen. Risch says COVID-19 is still of upmost importance in Washington D.C. and in his home state. He believes without assistance from the federal government, the country may not have been able to stay afloat.

"If we didn't have the tools in place today that our United States government has by way of the Treasury Department, the FED, and the SBA, then we would be in the middle of a depression right now," Sen. Risch said.

Regarding mail-in voting for the November 2020 elections, Sen. Risch thinks the process could negatively affect elections nationwide, but believes that the state of Idaho has a secure system in place.

"If Idahoans are going to vote by mail, they don't have to have any worries whatsoever that their ballot isn't secure, or that it's not going to be counted," Sen. Risch said.

Hearings for the confirmation of Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett are currently under way. The Senator believes she is the right person for the position, and that traditional protocol should take place in the nomination process.

"The Constitution is very clear that when there is a vacancy, the President's job is to nominate someone for that vacancy," Sen. Risch said. "The United States Senate’s job is to either consent or withhold its consent for that."

Sen. Risch has held office since Jan. 2009. He faces off with Democratic candidate Paulette Jordan in the November election.