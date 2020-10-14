Skip to Content
St. Anthony is 2nd Amendment sanctuary

The welcome sign on Bridge Street in St. Anthony

SAINT ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The mayor along with the city council of Saint Anthony, Idaho has declared the city a sanctuary for second amendment rights.

Though Mayor Don Powell says the city does not feel gun rights are currently being violated in the state of Idaho, the city is making the statement in anticipation of any future legislation that might infringe on constitutional rights.

More details on this story will be available as it is updated throughout the day.

Andrew Howe

Andrew is a reporter and weekend weather anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

