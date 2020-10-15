Trumpeter releases help restore population

News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Eight young trumpeter swans were released at Alum Creek in Hayden Valley September 9 as part of an ongoing restoration project. The project was directed by Yellowstone National Park and included the Wyoming Wetlands Society and Ricketts Conservation Fund.



The birds have undergone a decades-long decline. 60 birds and 17 territorial pairs were recorded in the early 1960’s, but that number fell to only four birds in 2009 and 2010.



Researchers said the decline may be due to any one of several reasons including nest success, the number of territorial pairs, and the number of cygnets (young birds) produced each year.



Park officials said recent releases and other restoration efforts have brought the trumpeter population to over 20 birds and 5 territorial pairs.