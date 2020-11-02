Local museum hosts Halloween event

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Despite the pandemic, children still had an opportunity this year to celebrate Halloween.

The Bannock County Historical Museum hosted a fall family fun day on Saturday.

The event included pumpkin decorating, a family “History Mystery” game, and candy for the kids attending the museum. Children were also welcome to submit a pumpkin for the decoration contest.

"The Bannock County Historical Museum has a free day usually, and they wanted to do it today on Halloween this year," said event volunteer Angela Geurts. "We were just asked to come up with some good ideas to make it fun and get the community out here and involved."

Geurts was pleasantly surprised and pleased with how this event came together in a short time.

"This thing just fell together," Geurts said. "We actually had only been planning it for about 16 days, and it was miracle after miracle for things to fall into place."

Organizers of the fall family fun day hoped the event brought attention to the Bannock County Historical Society.